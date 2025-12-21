Irving rushed 19 times for 71 yards and wasn't targeted in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Irving easily led the Buccaneers' ground attack in rush attempts and rushing yardage, but he had a long run of just 12 yards and didn't draw a single target for the first time all season. Irving rushing yardage tally did match his season high, and he'll aim to exploit a vulnerable Dolphins run defense in a Week 17 road matchup next Sunday.