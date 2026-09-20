Irving rushed 17 times for 89 yards and brought in all four of his targets for one yard in the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

For the second time in as many games to open the season, Irving put together a crisp performance on the ground, with Sunday's tally spearheaded by a 38-yard run. The third-year back was also regularly involved in the passing game, but he generated next to nothing with his four catches. The Buccaneers are alarmingly 0-2 headed into a Week 3 home matchup against the Vikings next Sunday, but Irving's role as Tampa Bay's workhorse back is unquestioned heading into that critical early-season clash.