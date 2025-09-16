Irving rushed 17 times for 71 yards and brought in all six targets for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

Backfield mate Rachaad White actually took the first touch of the night for the Buccaneers, but Irving went on to gain 16 yards on his first two carries later in the opening possession. The Texans were able to clamp down on Irving more consistently as the game unfolded, but the versatile second-year back helped make up for some inefficiency with his work as a receiver. Irving particularly came up big on Tampa Bay's game-winning drive, recording four of his catches for a total of 39 yards. White would go on to punch in the game-winning score, but Irving still outpaced him by seven carries and four targets. The duo should continue in a timeshare that clearly tilts in Irving's favor during a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.