Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Irving (shoulder) is "not in play" to retake the field versus Detroit in Week 7 during Monday Night Football on Oct. 20, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowles said both Irving and Chris Godwin (fibula) are near guarantees to miss another week, per Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay Sports, while rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday and looks uncertain for Week 7. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Mike Evans (hamstring) could return to practice this week, but in any case the Buccaneers' offense will be down a number of key playmakers versus the Lions next Monday. Until Irving is able to retake the field, Rachaad White will continue to operate as Tampa Bay's top backfield option while Sean Tucker handles No. 2 duties.