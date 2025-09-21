Irving carried the ball 25 times for 66 yards and caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets.

The second-year back fell just short of reaching 100 scrimmage yards for the second straight game, but he saw a season high in touch volume as the Buccaneers took a 23-6 lead into the fourth quarter. Irving is still looking for his first rushing TD of the year, as Tampa Bay got most of its scoring from kicker Chase McLaughin (five field goals and two PATs) plus a 55-yard INT return for a touchdown by Jamel Dean. Irving could be productive again in Week 4 against an Eagles defense that just surrendered 112 combined yards and a receiving TD to the Rams' Kyren Williams.