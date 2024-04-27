The Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Given the muddled nature of the incoming rookie running backs, Irving was presumed to be one of the draft's best options following back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with Oregon. A historically bad combine performance (4.55 40-yard dash at 192 pounds) saw Irving completely fall out of that conversation, but the landing spot Saturday might afford the 21-year-old an opportunity to play relevant snaps immediately with his new team. Rachaad White absorbed almost 350 touches last season with the team devoid of a true backup option, and while Irving's athletic testing was hardly pristine, the two-year starter was a capable enough runner and talented pass catcher in college that he'll act as a facsimile of sorts for the aforementioned White.