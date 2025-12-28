Irving rushed nine times for 19 yards and brought in five of six targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Irving was surprisingly stonewalled on the ground by a typically vulnerable Dolphins defense, and although he made solid contributions from a PPR perspective with his five catches, they went for minimal yardage. Irving had rushed for at least 55 yards in each of his first four games back from a long absence due to shoulder and foot injuries, so Sunday's downturn was particularly drastic and ill-timed for fantasy managers rolling with him in their playoff contests. Irving will look to atone in a critical Week 18 home matchup against the Panthers in a game that will decide the NFC South champion, as well as whether the Bucs make the postseason altogether.