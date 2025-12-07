Irving rushed 15 times for 55 yards and brought in two of three targets for 26 yards a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Irving had elevated expectations heading into the divisional matchup given some of the Saints' troubles defending the run this season, but New Orleans did a reasonably effective job against him while limiting him to a stingy 23 yards on the 14 carries he logged outside of his game-long 32-yard run. Irving did record his third receiving touchdown of the season on a 24-yard catch and run in the first quarter, helping to salvage his fantasy day. Irving's opportunities on the ground were somewhat capped due to a surprising game script that saw Tampa Bay trailing through more than half of the fourth quarter, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back in a Week 15 home matchup against a vulnerable Falcons run defense on Thursday night.