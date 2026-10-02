Irving (glute) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After opening the week with consecutive limited practices, Irving's upgrade Friday puts Tampa Bay's lead running back on track to handle his normal role in Week 4. His clean final status should allow Irving to function as the likely centerpiece of the Tampa Bay offense in rookie Jalon Daniels' first career start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield (thumb).