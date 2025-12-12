Irving rushed 16 times for 60 yards and brought in one of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

As his final rushing line implies, Irving was largely held in check by a feisty Falcons front seven, leading to his third straight game averaging under 4.0 yards per carry. Irving was the unquestioned lead back, outpacing Rachaad White by a whopping 15 carries and logging 12 more rush attempts than Sean Tucker as well, though it's worth noting that the Bucs were in the red zone three times Thursday, and Tucker was typically the running back on the field when they were. Irving's reception total was also his lowest of the season, and he'll look to atone against the Panthers on the road in a key Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 21.