Irving rushed 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Irving worked hard all afternoon against a feisty Lions defense, and outside of his game-long 23-yard run, he scuffled to 45 yards on 17 carries. Irving worked around a hard shot to the abdomen that he sustained in the second half, and he did manage to contribute a rushing touchdown for the fourth straight game when he went in from one yard out in the latter portion of the third quarter. Irving has now equaled a career high with eight rushing touchdowns and is 107 yards short of his second career 1,000-yard season on the ground heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Panthers on Monday night, Nov. 30.