Irving rushed 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Irving got the Buccaneers on the board with a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He had a substantial edge in usage and production over Rachaad White, who had just 10 touches for 61 yards and lost a fumble. While both running backs usually play prominent roles, Irving has emerged as the superior all-around backfield option for the Buccaneers. The standout rookie has 1,240 scrimmage yards and seven rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 17 home game against the Panthers.