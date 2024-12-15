Irving (back/hip), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Chargers, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irving played a season-low 10 offensive snaps last Sunday in a win over Las Vegas, and head coach Todd Bowles explained after the contest that the rookie's back tightened up during the victory. The Oregon product didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday this week, but he logged a limited session Friday, and it appears that will be enough for him to take the field against Los Angeles. If Irving does indeed suit up Sunday, he'll likely work in a timeshare, as usual, with Rachaad White.