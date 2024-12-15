Irving (back/hip), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irving played a season-low 10 offensive snaps last Sunday in a win over Las Vegas, and head coach Todd Bowles explained after the contest that the rookie's back tightened up during the victory. The Oregon product didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday this week, but he logged a limited session Friday, and that looks like it may be enough for him to take the field against Los Angeles. If Irving is in fact cleared when the Buccaneers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll likely serve as the lead option on the ground as part of a backfield timeshare with Rachaad White, who should see plenty of involvement in a change-of-pace capacity.