Irving (foot/shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is likely to remain sidelined for the Buccaneers' Week 6 contest versus the 49ers on Oct. 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the aftermath of the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Eagles, Irving was diagnosed with a left foot sprain, which confined him to a walking boot and kept him from practicing Wednesday through Friday before Tampa Bay confirmed he wouldn't pay this weekend. In addition, Irving was listed on the Buccaneers' official injury report with a shoulder issue, which Schefter relays is considered the worse of the running back's two health concerns. The Buccaneers will likely wait and see what, if any, practice activity Irving is able to take part in during the upcoming week before deciding on his status for the matchup with the 49ers, but fantasy managers should brace for a two-game absence absence for the second-year tailback. While Irving is out, Rachaad White is expected to see the majority of the carries out of the Tampa Bay backfield in addition to serving as the team's top passing-down back, though reserves Sean Tucker and Josh Williams are also expected to see expanded profiles in the ground attack.