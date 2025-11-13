Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Irving was also limited in Wednesday's walkthrough session. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has already stated that he doesn't expect Irving to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Bills, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the second-year pro logging practice activity again. If Irving is indeed unable to play Sunday, he'll have a better chance of returning Week 12 versus the Rams. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to lead Tampa Bay's backfield until Irving's return.
