Irving (shoulder/foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Irving has been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports as he draws closer to his first game action since Week 4, from which he emerged with a shoulder subluxation and a sprained left foot. When asked about Irving and WR Chris Godwin (fibula) on Thursday, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that it'll be "unfair to immediately ask them to play 50 snaps," and the team "will figure out how much they can handle as it goes." Such comments would seem to imply Irving won't handle a full workload once he's cleared to play again, and Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a chance to return Sunday at the Rams. Sean Tucker and Rachaad White remain on hand to continue handling RB reps until Irving is healthy and back to normal.