Irving (shoulder/foot) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Irving now has strung together six consecutive limited listings on Buccaneers injury reports as he draws closer to his first game action since Week 4. Coach Todd Bowles implied Monday that Irving is poised to return Sunday against the Cardinals if he avoids a setback this week, according to Scott Smith of the team's official site. Logging a full practice by Friday likely would help Irving's case to avoid a designation ahead of the weekend, but Tampa Bay's final Week 13 report will reveal if he's questionable to play or cleared entirely. If he's active Sunday, Irving may still cede snaps and touches to the combination of Sean Tucker and Rachaad White, who have split the RB reps during his seven-game absence.