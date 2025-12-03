Irving (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Making his first appearance since Week 4 this past Sunday against the Cardinals, Irving led the Buccaneers backfield to the tune of 19 touches for 81 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on a 52 percent snap share. His previous seven-game absence was induced by a subluxation of his left shoulder and a left foot sprain, the former of which is impacting his practice reps to kick off Week 14 prep. Irving will have two more chances to get back to full this week before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Saints.