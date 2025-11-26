Irving (shoulder/foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

After being listed as limited on the Buccaneers' five previous injury reports, Irving finally was able to log an uncapped session to begin Week 13 prep, seemingly putting him on a path for his first game action since Week 4. He missed the last eight seven games due to a subluxation in his shoulder and a sprained left foot, so he may not take on his normal role as Tampa Bay's lead runner Sunday against the Cardinals. In such a scenario, fellow RBs Sean Tucker and Rachaad White would be available for any snaps and touches that don't go to Irving.