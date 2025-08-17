Irving rushed the ball eight times for 12 yards in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers. He added one catch on two targets for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans were on the sidelines for rest, but Irving was one of the few established starting skill-position players to take the field for Tampa Bay. He played three offensive drives and was used heavily on the ground with little effect, though he showcased his pass-catching ability with a nice contested catch in the end zone over Payton Wilson to cap the first offensive possession. Irving established himself as a strong pass catcher as a rookie, but this was still an encouraging preseason debut overall.