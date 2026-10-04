Irving rushed 16 times for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Irving was surprisingly held without a single target in the narrow loss, despite rookie quarterback Jaydon Daniels being under center and the third-year running back being a highly trustworthy safety valve out of the backfield. Irving worked hard for his yards on the ground as well, with his longest run of the day going for only seven yards. Irving has yet to eclipse 89 rushing yards in any of his first four games, and with reports Baker Mayfield may be in line for close to a two-month absence due to his thumb injury, the former may have to get accustomed to running against loaded defensive fronts for the foreseeable future.