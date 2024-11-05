Irving rushed seven times for 24 yards and secured all three targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. He also returned one kickoff for 46 yards.

Irving led the Buccaneers in rush attempts and rushing yards, with backfield mates Rachaad White and Sean Tucker recording just three carries apiece. The rookie also was just as involved as White in the passing game and looked good on his one kickoff return, and his versatile usage once again was a testament to the team's focus on getting the ball in his hands. Irving now has five straight games with multiple receptions, but the unpredictable division of labor in Tampa Bay's ground attack and a tough Week 10 matchup against the 49ers will continue to cap Irving's upside to an extent.