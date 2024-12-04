Irving was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to hip and back injuries.

Irving was seen limping as the Buccaneers went to the locker room at halftime this past Sunday at Carolina and deemed questionable to return at the start of the third quarter. He reentered the contest and ended up pacing Tampa Bay with 25 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown, while adding three catches (on three targets) for 33 yards. Irving told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that he was feeling much better one day removed from the game, but a pair of health concerns are impacting his practice reps to kick off Week 14 prep. Irving will have two more chances Thursday and Friday to put himself on a path to being available Sunday against the Raiders.