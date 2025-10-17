Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: No return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (shoulder/foot) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers have been slow to rule out injured players all season, but coach Todd Bowles did acknowledge Monday that Irving is unlikely to play this week. Rachaad White is preparing for another start Monday at Detroit.
