Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that he doesn't expect Irving (shoulder/foot) to play Week 11 against the Bills, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles indicated that Irving's shoulder is what's holding him back right now, saying Monday that Irving has to be able to take a hit to the shoulder before he's able to return to game action. It sounds as if the Bucs will again lean on the tandem of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker next Sunday versus Buffalo's subpar run defense. Fantasy players need to plan for yet another Irving absence, and it would mark his sixth consecutive missed contest if he's ultimately unable to play against the Bills.