Irving (foot/shoulder) is not expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving evidently remains in the rehab phase of his recovery from foot and shoulder injuries that have kept him sidelined since Week 4, despite the fact that the Buccaneers are coming off a bye. If he's unable to gain clearance for Sunday's home matchup against the Patriots, Tampa Bay will proceed with a familiar backfield deployment that features Rachaad White and Sean Tucker as its lead options. Chris Godwin (lower leg) is also expected to miss Wednesday's practice.