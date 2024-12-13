Irving (back/hip) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving worked with a trainer on the field before practice but then went inside once the session started. Auman notes that it's possible Irving returned to practice once it was closed off to reporters, although the more likely outcome is that the running back simply didn't participate. Irving played through a hip injury last week against the Raiders, only to make an early exit in the second quarter due to back tightness. He never returned to the game and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.