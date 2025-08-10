Irving isn't playing in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Titans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Tampa Bay is opting to rest a number of healthy regulars, including Irving, Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans on offense. It's not yet clear if Irving or the others will participate in next Saturday's matchup against the Steelers. Rashaad White played Saturday but was ruled out due to a groin injury early, so Sean Tucker, Josh Williams and Owen Wright should each get work at running back throughout the remainder of the game.