Coach Todd Bowles officially ruled out Irving (foot/shoulder) for Sunday's game at Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving emerged from a Week 4 loss to the Eagles with a sprained right foot that forced him to don a walking boot and also crutches as a spectator at Wednesday's practice. Earlier Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Irving was unlikely to play Week 5, which now has been confirmed. The Buccaneers thus will roll with the combination of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker out of the backfield this weekend and perhaps beyond that point.