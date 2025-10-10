Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Irving missed practice for a second straight week, never making a bid to play. Rachaad White figures to be tasked with workhorse usage again, while Sean Tucker will come off the bench and fourth-stringer Josh Williams (concussion) will join Irving on the inactive list. Reports last week suggested Irving was expected to miss two games, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back for a Week 7 contest at Detroit on Monday Night Football (Oct. 20).