Irving rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown and brought in all seven targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

With the Buccaneers already down by a 24-10 margin at halftime, Irving was deployed as as receiver almost as frequently as he was a ball carrier. Irving was efficient in either capacity, and he paid his first visit to the end zone of the season on a 10-yard scoring run late in the first half. Irving also finished as the team leader in rushing yards, receptions and targets, but his first-quarter fumble on his own 33-yard line after a seven-yard catch did lead to a Bengals touchdown. Irving should have a golden opportunity for a much more robust workload on the ground in Week 2, however, as the Browns pay a visit to Tampa Bay next Sunday.