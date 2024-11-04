Irving (toe) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs, but he's expected to play, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

On Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the toe issue is something Irving will have to manage for the rest of the season, but unless the injury worsens, the rookie running back isn't expected to miss time because of it. Irving is still likely to have his reps capped during practices in the weeks to come, which could result in him carrying questionable designations into future games. Irving should be formally cleared to play in Kansas City when the Buccaneers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, and Bowles hasn't suggested that Irving's workload will be limited Week 9. However, Irving is expected to continue splitting snaps with Rachaad White in an arrangement that may cap the fantasy ceilings of both running backs.