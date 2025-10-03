Irving (foot/shoulder) is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is also in danger of missing the Buccaneers' Week 6 contest versus the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles labeled Irving as day-to-day, even though the second-year back emerged from Week 4 action with a left foot sprain that confined him to a walking boot and required the aid of crutches to move about. Irving -- who is also nursing a more minor shoulder injury -- didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday or Thursday, and unless he's able to fit in some on-field work Friday, he'll likely be officially ruled out for Sunday's contest heading into the weekend. Rachaad White is likely poised to step in as the Buccaneers' lead back in Irving's absence, though Sean Tucker is also projected to see added work on the ground.