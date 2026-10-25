Irving rushed 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in one of two targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that stayed with Tampa Bay.

Irving put together a vintage performance on the ground on his way to his second 100-yard effort of the season, both which have come within the last three games. The versatile back was surprisingly involved sparsely as a pass catcher, but Irving helped stake the Buccaneers to a commanding lead with four- and one-yard touchdown runs in the first half. It marked Irving's first multi-TD day of the season on the ground, and he'll next take aim at the defense of another divisional opponent in the Falcons at home next Sunday.