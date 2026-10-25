Irving rushed 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in one of two targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that stayed with Tampa Bay.

Irving put together a vintage performance on the ground on his way to his second 100-yard effort of the season, both which have come within the last three games. The versatile back was surprisingly involved sparsely as a pass catcher, but Irving helped stake the Buccaneers to a commanding lead with four- and one-yard touchdown runs in the first half. It marked Irving's first multi-TD day of the season on the ground, and he'll next take aim at the defense of another divisional opponent in the Falcons at home next Sunday.

Add CBS Sports on Google