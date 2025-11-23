Irving (shoulder/foot), who has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Rams, is expected to return in Week 13 versus Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that Irving "looked strong" in practice this week and may have been able to play Sunday, but the Buccaneers ultimately elected to hold him out. It stands to reason, then, that Irving will be ready to suit up in Week 13, at which point he will have missed a total of seven contests. Irving had been Tampa Bay's clear lead back before getting hurt, and he totaled 165 yards from scrimmage (102 receiving, 63 rushing) in the final game prior to his absence. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have done fine during Irving's absence, but the latter figures to regain his lead-back role upon his return, though he could be eased in a bit in his first game back.