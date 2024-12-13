Irving (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant.

The designation was expected after coach Todd Bowles said earlier Friday that Irving will go through a pregame workout before the Buccaneers decide on his active status. That's not ideal for fantasy managers, especially ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but there are at least more late-afternoon and primetime games than usual this week, which expands the pool of replacement options if Irving is deemed inactive. Rachaad White will lead Tampa Bay's backfield if Irving doesn't play, with Sean Tucker getting some touches off the bench.