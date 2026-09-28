Irving notched 15 carries for 46 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings.

Irving now has earned at least 15 touches in each of the Buccaneers' first three games of the campaign., but his 58 yards from scrimmage represent a season low to date. In the wake of QB Baker Mayfield dislocating his right throwing thumb late in the contest, it stands to reason that Tampa Bay will rely more on its ground game with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels likely taking over under center next Sunday against the Packers and potentially beyond that point. In such a scenario, Irving could be poised for more volume, though his efficiency may take a hit due to facing more stacked boxes.