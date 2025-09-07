Irving rushed 14 times for 37 yards and brought in all four targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Both Irving and Falcons counterpart Bijan Robinson were both stymied by the opposing front seven, but each also found a way to get into the end zone as a receiver. Irving's nine-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter was particularly critical for his fantasy day, as it prevented what would have otherwise been a total washout in that regard. Irving also saw a bit of a lesser rushing workload than might have been expected in the back-and-forth affair, and he could have an uphill climb to an efficient performance again in a Week 2 Monday night road matchup against the Texans on Sept. 15.