Irving (shoulder/foot) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Irving got back on the practice field last week for the first time since Week 4 prep as he nears the end of his recovery from a shoulder subluxation and a sprained left foot, being listed as limited Wednesday through Friday. He maintained that activity level to begin Week 12 prep, during which coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Irving was "ramping up" his activity level in advance of Sunday's game at the Rams. Irving will have two more chances to practice fully this week, with Friday's injury report revealing if he has a chance to return to action this weekend. Prior to Tampa Bay's Week 11 loss to the Bills, Rachaad White had the upper hand on Sean Tucker for RB reps, but Tucker flipped the script with 140 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns this past Sunday. If Irving is able to return this Sunday, he very well could be in a timeshare with one of White or Tucker if the team opts to ease him back in.