Irving (foot/shoulder) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers are only holding a walkthrough practice Wednesday, but it doesn't appear Irving is yet ready to resume handling on-field reps. He's missed three consecutive games due to lingering foot and shoulder injuries, and has been held out of practice throughout that span. If Irving can get back on the field as at least a limited participant ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Saints he could have a chance at returning to action, but it's worth noting that Tampa Bay will benefit from a Week 9 bye, meaning the team could be motivated to allow the second-year running back to rest up.