Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (foot/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Irving finally returned to practice this week, listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll need at least one more week before making a real run at playing. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will fill in again, with Irving perhaps hoping to return for a Week 12 road matchup with the Rams on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 23).
