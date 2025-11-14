Irving (foot/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving finally returned to practice this week, listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll need at least one more week before making a real run at playing. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will fill in again, with Irving perhaps hoping to return for a Week 12 road matchup with the Rams on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 23).