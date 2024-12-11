Irving (back/hip) missed Wednesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving exited late in the first half of this past Sunday's win against the Raiders due to a back injury, which coach Todd Bowles clarified to be tightness one day later, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Irving will have two more chances to prove his health before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's contest at the Chargers. Rachaad White would stand to benefit if Irving is inhibited or inactive this weekend, while Sean Tucker would bump up in the RB pecking order for Tampa Bay.