Irving (shoulder/foot) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Tampa Bay has yet to officially rule Irving out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, he has yet to resume practicing this week, and multiple reports have suggested that the running back is on track to miss a second straight contest while he contends with a subluxation of his shoulder in addition to a left foot sprain. While Irving was sidelined for last Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks, Rachaad White stepped into a lead role out of the backfield and produced well for fantasy managers, scoring a pair of touchdowns while carrying 14 times for 41 yards and adding 30 yards on four receptions.