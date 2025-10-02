Irving (foot/shoulder) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Though he's being listed with a pair of health concerns on the Buccaneers' Week 5 injury report, the shoulder issue is considered a lesser concern than Irving's sprained left foot, which confined him to a walking boot during Wednesday's walk-through session. The Buccaneers haven't yet officially ruled Irving out for Sunday's game at Seattle, but his consecutive absences to begin Week 5 prep don't bode well for his chances of playing. If Irving ends up sitting out this weekend, pass-catching specialist Rachaad White would likely see more involvement in the rushing attack, as would third-year back Sean Tucker.