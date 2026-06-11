Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Spotted at OTA practice

Irving (shoulder) was on the field for Thursday's OTA practice.

A clip posted by the Buccaneers showed the running back getting in some on-field work Thursday, which included catching passes. It remains to be seen when Irving will be cleared for full contact, as he bounces back from offseason shoulder surgery, but his participation in Thursday's session, in any capacity, supports a previous report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the 2024 fourth-rounder was likely to be ready at some point during training camp. Next up for Irving and his teammates following their current OTAs will be a minicamp from June 16-18.