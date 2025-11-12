Irving (shoulder/foot) is participating in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Irving has not played since Week 4, so though he's still reportedly expected to sit out Sunday on the road against Buffalo, it's encouraging to see the second-year pro finally back on the practice field, even for a walkthrough session. Head coach Todd Bowles indicated Monday that Irving's shoulder injury is currently holding him back more than his foot issue, so it will be notable to see whether he's still listed with both injuries on Wednesday's practice report. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will lead Tampa Bay's backfield versus Buffalo if Irving is indeed unable to suit up Week 11.