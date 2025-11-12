Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Spotted at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (shoulder/foot) is participating in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Irving has not played since Week 4, so though he's still reportedly expected to sit out Sunday on the road against Buffalo, it's encouraging to see the second-year pro finally back on the practice field, even for a walkthrough session. Head coach Todd Bowles indicated Monday that Irving's shoulder injury is currently holding him back more than his foot issue, so it will be notable to see whether he's still listed with both injuries on Wednesday's practice report. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will lead Tampa Bay's backfield versus Buffalo if Irving is indeed unable to suit up Week 11.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Not expected to play Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Status remains uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Missing another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Not in line to practice•