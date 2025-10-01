Irving is still gathering medical opinions on an apparent ankle and/or foot injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Irving suffered a lower-leg injury in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, and he underwent an MRI on Monday. The running back hasn't been ruled out for Week 5, but he's sore and his status is up in the air for the team's matchup with Seattle on Sunday. The Buccaneers will return to practice Wednesday, and the first injury report of the week will shed some light on where Irving is at physically.