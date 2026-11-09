Irving rushed 20 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns while catching four of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

Irving kept rolling against Chicago's stout run defense, notching his sixth and seventh touchdowns over the past five games on a two-yard run in the third quarter and a six-yard run in the fourth. His second TD and Baker Mayfield's ensuing two-point conversion tied the score at 24-24 with 2:51 remaining, but Chicago answered with a field goal on the game's final play to drop Tampa Bay to 3-6. Irving has 629 scrimmage yards during his five-game heater, 584 of which have come on the ground. With a Week 10 bye to freshen up after handling at least 21 touches in five consecutive games, Irving should reprise his role as the focal point of Tampa Bay's run-heavy offense in Week 11 against the Lions.