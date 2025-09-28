Irving rushed 15 times for 63 yards and brought in all five targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Irving finished as the Buccaneers' leader in both rushing and receiving yards, the latter largely the result of his impressive 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown down the left sideline on a broken play late in the third quarter. Game script capped Irving's opportunities as a runner somewhat throughout the afternoon, but he still cleared the 60-yard mark on the ground for the third consecutive contest. Irving has no less than four receptions in any contest as well, giving him an outstanding fantasy floor in virtually any scenario heading into a tough Week 5 road trip to Seattle next Sunday afternoon.